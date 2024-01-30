Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $2,072,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400,805 shares of company stock valued at $363,246,745. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $288.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.86. The stock has a market cap of $278.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

