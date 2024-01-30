Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. 388,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,278,403. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

