Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 5,384 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 187,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,356. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

