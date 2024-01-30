Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 9,251 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.08 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.87. The company has a market capitalization of $281.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

