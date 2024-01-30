Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

ITW stock opened at $263.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.