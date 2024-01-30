Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $166.66. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average of $157.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

