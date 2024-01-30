Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

