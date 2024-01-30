Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 110 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,303,000 after buying an additional 325,351 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,285,000 after buying an additional 124,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $152.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.