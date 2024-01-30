Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 1,284 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,963.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $562.90 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $597.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $521.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.76.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

