Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:APD opened at $260.72 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

