Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $112.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

