Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,452. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.