Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $346.39 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $154.11 and a one year high of $350.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.17, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.