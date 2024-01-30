Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 149 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,166. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

