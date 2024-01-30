Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLD traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.64. The company had a trading volume of 471,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

