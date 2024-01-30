CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.09% of CME Group worth $61,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $4,292,072. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

CME Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $205.42. The stock had a trading volume of 483,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.42 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Get Our Latest Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.