Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 4.4%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.82. 2,030,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,440,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

