Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) is Goodman Financial Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 3.6% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after acquiring an additional 704,932 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock remained flat at $77.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. 769,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

