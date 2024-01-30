Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,400 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $71.34. 660,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

