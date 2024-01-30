Cohen Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Beauty Health worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Beauty Health by 6.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 125,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Beauty Health Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 190,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,027. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.96 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Profile

(Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.