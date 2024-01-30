Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $273,344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,566,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

