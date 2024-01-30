Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.58. 8,811,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,959,805. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.30. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $429.85.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

