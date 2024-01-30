Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $6.68 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.4% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.01. 840,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,010. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

