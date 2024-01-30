Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 789,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,955. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at $21,757,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at $21,757,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at $280,425,886.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.