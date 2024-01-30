Cohen Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.58. 39,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,924. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $117.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.