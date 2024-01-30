Cohen Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,983,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.66. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 94.51%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.