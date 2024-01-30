Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has $160.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COIN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.68.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $132.82 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,127,836 shares of company stock valued at $158,622,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.