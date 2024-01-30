Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $21.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $28.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

