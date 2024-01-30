Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,798 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 108% compared to the typical volume of 4,710 put options.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

XLC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.10. 2,228,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,601,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,158,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,763,000 after buying an additional 13,190,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,588,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,706,000 after acquiring an additional 471,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,440,000 after purchasing an additional 456,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,496,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,424,000 after purchasing an additional 440,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,893,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,526,000 after acquiring an additional 483,705 shares during the period.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.