Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,745,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,016,969 shares during the period. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP accounts for approximately 1.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $238,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth $83,000.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 96,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,334. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 12.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

