CONMED (CNMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect CONMED to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED Stock Up 3.2 %

CNMD stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CONMED has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

Institutional Trading of CONMED

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CONMED by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CONMED by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in CONMED by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in CONMED by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 77,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

