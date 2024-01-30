ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lifted by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average is $116.54. The company has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

