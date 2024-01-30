Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCSI. Citigroup lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCSI stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.15. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.74 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 21.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.