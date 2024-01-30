Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,996,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,990,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $406.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total value of $7,769,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,796,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,686 shares of company stock valued at $300,859,630. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

