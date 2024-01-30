Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,478 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 14.0% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $116,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.
NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $508.50. The stock had a trading volume of 404,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,109. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $513.98. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.74.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
