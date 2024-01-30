Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 45,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 882,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 73,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,212,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 41,873 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $64.09. 1,302,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,393. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

