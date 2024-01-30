Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $34.06 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 4.1% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $34,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.19. The stock had a trading volume of 339,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $270.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

