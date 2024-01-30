Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,624,000 after acquiring an additional 103,464 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,041,000 after acquiring an additional 109,857 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.37. 1,333,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,091. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

