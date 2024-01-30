Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $21,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after acquiring an additional 566,346 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,214. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

