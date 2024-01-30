Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 109 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $188.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,684,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,614. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.29.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

