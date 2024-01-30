Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. VanEck Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 527.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $128,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBH traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,357. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.58. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.04.

VanEck Biotech ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.