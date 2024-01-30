Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $34,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

