Contrasting African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) and African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and African Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience N/A -888.81% -228.84% African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of African Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, African Agriculture has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yield10 Bioscience and African Agriculture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67 African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yield10 Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,498.17%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than African Agriculture.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and African Agriculture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 5.83 -$13.57 million ($2.48) -0.09 African Agriculture N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

African Agriculture has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yield10 Bioscience.

Summary

African Agriculture beats Yield10 Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yield10 Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About African Agriculture

(Get Free Report)

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

