Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE EL opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.