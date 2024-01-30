Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $311,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in OneMain by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
OneMain Stock Performance
OneMain stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.
OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.
