Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $311,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in OneMain by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

