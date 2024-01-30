Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

United Rentals stock opened at $647.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $658.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $541.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

