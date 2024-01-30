Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Materion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 8.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 589,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,282,000 after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Materion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $119.17 on Tuesday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

