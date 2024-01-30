Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $19,155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $273.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $275.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.14. The firm has a market cap of $502.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

