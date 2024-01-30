CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 41,965 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,965 shares during the period. Cousins Properties comprises about 1.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.65% of Cousins Properties worth $20,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

CUZ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. 127,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.66.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

