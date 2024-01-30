CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $10.50 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.27.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.54. The company had a trading volume of 216,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.16 and a 200-day moving average of $202.28. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.